Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Why the big fall in oil isn't over yet Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Want to interact with other informed Canadians and Globe journalists? Join our exclusive Globe and Mail subscribers Facebook group

An oil price driven by speculation may be headed a lot lower.

Bullish speculative activity in crude futures exploded higher beginning in February, 2016. The commodity price had bottomed at just below $30 (U.S.) per barrel and at the same time, forecasts by Energy Information Agency began predicting that global supply and demand for oil would balance by the third quarter of 2017, and the worldwide supply glut would stop growing.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular