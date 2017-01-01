Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

BSM Technologies a ‘profitable’ firm with alluring takeover potential Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors looking for a cheap stock that is widely considered to be a takeover target should consider BSM Technologies Inc., a Toronto-based company that helps customers track their vehicle fleets and fuel consumption, analysts say.

Shares of the company, which provides hardware and software for companies in the rail, construction and service sectors, are up more than 70 per cent over the past year.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Global stocks 2017: After the highs, the lows? (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories