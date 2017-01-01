Investors looking for a cheap stock that is widely considered to be a takeover target should consider BSM Technologies Inc., a Toronto-based company that helps customers track their vehicle fleets and fuel consumption, analysts say.
Shares of the company, which provides hardware and software for companies in the rail, construction and service sectors, are up more than 70 per cent over the past year.Report Typo/Error
- BSM Technologies Inc$1.46+0.02(+1.39%)
