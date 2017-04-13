Equity Markets

Global markets were mainly lower today after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would like to see interest rates stay low and that the greenback was too strong. That hit the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. Surprisingly strong Chinese trade figures and Trump’s remarks that the United States will not name China a currency manipulator helped boost Asian stocks. But the falling dollar and bond yields weighed on European markets.

The Nikkei was off 0.7 per cent, the Hang Seng declined 0.2 per cent but the Shanghai index edged up 0.07 per cent. In Europe, all the indexes were lower with the Dax off 0.4 per centr, and the FTSE and CAC down 0.6 per cent or more.

U.S. futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street, with the indexes off about 0.2 per cent, as well as on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the TSX 60 futures off 0.2 per cent. The big driver today in North America will likely be the strength of bank earnings as the major financial institutions issue their quarterly reports.

Commodities

Oil traded flat on Thursday after weekly data indicated a continued rise in U.S. production, while an International Energy Agency (IEA) report said the market was close to balance.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1 cent at $55.85 a barrel. The contract was set for an overall weekly gain after touching a one-month high on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 3 cents at $53.08 a barrel. They were on track for their third consecutive weekly gain, the longest since early January.

Gold rallied to a five-month high, on track for its best week since June, after comments by Mr. Trump on the the strength of the dollar knocked the currency half a per cent lower.

With concerns over North Korea and the Middle East already supporting gold, the currency moved nudged it up to its strongest since early November at $1,287.98 (U.S.) an ounce before steadying in later trade. Spot gold showed a 0.1 per cent gain at $1,286.69 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up $10.50 at $1,288.60.

Copper rebounded from its lowest in three months, helped by a weaker dollar and upbeat trade data from China, the largest consumer of the metal, that spurred hopes for higher demand. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 per cent to $5,693.50 tonne, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 10 in the previous session.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields slid today and were on track for their biggest weekly declines this year, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would like to see interest rates stay low and that the greenback was too strong.

“The dollar slid after Trump commented that the currency had risen too high ... (and) saying that he was in favour of low interest rates policy,” Mizuho strategists wrote in a note to clients on Thursday. “The U.S. president also appeared to move away from a more confrontational tone against China by acknowledging the country has not intervened to weaken its currency. Following his comments, Treasury yields fell to their lowest this year.”

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six trade-weighted peers, fell 0.6 per cent to 100.07. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid to a five-month low of 2.22 per cent. That put the dollar on course for a fall of more than 1 per cent and the 10-year yield down 13 basis points this week. That would mark the dollar’s steepest weekly fall since before the U.S. presidential election in November and the sharpest yield drop since June last year.

The Canadian dollar was up slightly at 75.46 cents (U.S.), and the Canadian 10-year bond yield rose 0.32 to 1.50.

Stocks set to see action

U.S. banks will be in focus today. JPMorgan Chase reported first-quarter earnings that easily beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a steady climb in interest rates from a year earlier as well a solid performance in investment banking. America's largest bank by assets reported net income of $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with net income of $5.52 billion, or $1.35 a share from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the bank to earn $1.51 a share.

Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc. will also report today.

Gaming company Amaya Inc. is in the news after the Ontario Securities Commission has accused a fund manager and three other Bay Street players of securities-law violations in connection with a leaked takeover offer in 2014 by Montreal-based Amaya of PokerStars parent Rational Group.

Loblaw said it plans to open 30 new stores and renovate more than 500 existing stores as it continues to adapt to changes in the food retail sector.

BlackBerry Ltd. said it's ready to restart its acquisition spree this year, and it has $815-million (U.S.) in extra cash after an arbitrated settlement with semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc. on Wednesday.

Economic News

China’s trade surplus with the United States rose to $17.74-billion in March from $10.42-billion in February, customs data showed on Thursday. The customs data also showed China’s trade surplus with the United States in the first quarter was $49.6-billion, compared with $50.57-billion surplus a year ago.

President Donald Trump has focused on China’s large surplus with the United States, which was $347-billion last year, and pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting last week to help reduce the gap.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for February. Estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent from January and 3.1 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for February. Estimates are a decline of 0.7 per cent and unchanged from January, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 8. Estimate is 245,000, a rise of 11,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for March. Consensus is unchanged from February and up 2.3 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for April (preliminary). Consensus is 96.5, down from 96.9 in March.

