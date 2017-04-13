Transcontinental Inc. has sold its portfolio of publications in Atlantic Canada to SaltWire Network Inc., the publisher of the Halifax Chronicle Herald newspaper. Financial terms of the transaction, which is effective immediately, were not immediately available. The deal includes 28 brands and web-related properties, four printing plants, commercial printing operations in Newfoundland and Labrador as well as distribution operations in Atlantic Canada.

Equity Markets

Global markets were mainly lower today after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would like to see interest rates stay low and that the greenback was too strong. That hit the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. Surprisingly strong Chinese trade figures and Trump’s remarks that the United States will not name China a currency manipulator helped boost Asian stocks. But the falling dollar and bond yields weighed on European markets.

The Nikkei was off 0.7 per cent, the Hang Seng declined 0.2 per cent but the Shanghai index edged up 0.07 per cent. In Europe, all the indexes were lower with the Dax off 0.3 per cent, the FTSE down 0.5 per cent and CAC down 0.6 per cent.

U.S. futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street, with the indexes off about 0.15 per cent or less, as well as on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the TSX 60 futures off 0.08 per cent. The big driver today in North America will likely be the strength of bank earnings as the major financial institutions issue their quarterly reports. Markets may also be tentative today as traders and investors might not want to make big moves ahead of the holiday weekend.

Commodities

Oil traded flat on Thursday after weekly data indicated a continued rise in U.S. production, while an International Energy Agency (IEA) report said the market was close to balance.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1 cent at $55.85 a barrel. The contract was set for an overall weekly gain after touching a one-month high on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 3 cents at $53.08 a barrel. They were on track for their third consecutive weekly gain, the longest since early January.

Gold rallied to a five-month high, on track for its best week since June, after comments by Mr. Trump on the the strength of the dollar knocked the currency half a per cent lower.

With concerns over North Korea and the Middle East already supporting gold, the currency moved nudged it up to its strongest since early November at $1,287.98 (U.S.) an ounce before steadying in later trade. Spot gold showed a 0.1 per cent gain at $1,286.69 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up $10.50 at $1,288.60.

Copper rebounded from its lowest in three months, helped by a weaker dollar and upbeat trade data from China, the largest consumer of the metal, that spurred hopes for higher demand. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 per cent to $5,693.50 tonne, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 10 in the previous session.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields slid today and were on track for their biggest weekly declines this year, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would like to see interest rates stay low and that the greenback was too strong.

“The dollar slid after Trump commented that the currency had risen too high ... (and) saying that he was in favour of low interest rates policy,” Mizuho strategists wrote in a note to clients on Thursday. “The U.S. president also appeared to move away from a more confrontational tone against China by acknowledging the country has not intervened to weaken its currency. Following his comments, Treasury yields fell to their lowest this year.”

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six trade-weighted peers, fell 0.6 per cent to 100.07. That put the dollar on course for a fall of more than 1 per cent. That would mark the dollar’s steepest weekly fall since before the U.S. presidential election in November.

U.S. Treasury yields held at their lower levels with benchmark yields hovering near a five-month trough as the latest data on jobless claims and producer prices supported the view the U.S. economy is growing modestly without much inflation.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.246 per cent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. It fell to 2.218 per cent earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since Nov. 17, Reuters data showed.

The Canadian dollar was up slightly at 75.57 cents (U.S.), and the Canadian 10-year bond yield fell 0.03 at 1.50 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

U.S. banks will be in focus today. JPMorgan Chase reported first-quarter earnings that easily beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a steady climb in interest rates from a year earlier as well a solid performance in investment banking. America's largest bank by assets reported net income of $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with net income of $5.52 billion, or $1.35 a share from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the bank to earn $1.51 a share. Its shares rose 0.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Citigroup easily beat Street estimates with first quarter earnings of $1.35 a share, much higher than analyst expectations of $1.24. Its revenue was $18.1-billion, higher than expectations of $17.7-billion. Its shares rose 0.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Wells Fargo & Co., which has been mired in litigations stemming from a sales scandal, reported a 0.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by weaker mortgage banking fees and higher costs. The third-largest U.S. bank by assets said net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $5.06 billion, or $1 per share, in the first quarter, from $5.09 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares fell 1.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Gaming company Amaya Inc. is in the news after the Ontario Securities Commission has accused a fund manager and three other Bay Street players of securities-law violations in connection with a leaked takeover offer in 2014 by Montreal-based Amaya of PokerStars parent Rational Group.

Loblaw said it plans to open 30 new stores and renovate more than 500 existing stores as it continues to adapt to changes in the food retail sector.

BlackBerry Ltd. said it's ready to restart its acquisition spree this year, and it has $815-million (U.S.) in extra cash after an arbitrated settlement with semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc. on Wednesday. Its shares fell 1.8 per cent in premarket trading Thursday after gaining 15 per cent on Wednesday.

ConocoPhillips said it would sell natural gas-heavy assets in San Juan basin, spanning New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado, to an affiliate of privately held Hilcorp Energy Co for about $3-billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. said it would license two of its drugs to Biogen Inc. and Roche Holding AG for an upfront fee of $470-million. Bristol's shares gained 1.1 per cent in premarket trading.

More reading: Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch





Economic News

China’s trade surplus with the United States rose to $17.74-billion in March from $10.42-billion in February, customs data showed on Thursday. The customs data also showed China’s trade surplus with the United States in the first quarter was $49.6-billion, compared with $50.57-billion surplus a year ago.

President Donald Trump has focused on China’s large surplus with the United States, which was $347-billion last year, and pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting last week to help reduce the gap.

Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, which is evidence of a stable job market and greater security for workers. The Labor Department says weekly applications for jobless aid dipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 234,000. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell to 247,250. Estimates were for 245,000, a rise of 11,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for February. Estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent from January and 3.1 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for February. Estimates are a decline of 0.7 per cent and unchanged from January, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for March. Consensus is unchanged from February and up 2.3 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for April (preliminary). Consensus is 96.5, down from 96.9 in March.

