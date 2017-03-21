Bombardier Inc.’s murky business dealings in Russia and a Swedish investigation into the company’s business practices are two more reasons to give this stock another look.
You read that right: The Montreal-based plane and train maker is struggling with some bad publicity right now, but chances are the impact on its share price will be short-lived, making the current dip a good time to strike.
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- BP PLC$34.240.00(0.00%)
- Snc-Lavalin Group Inc$51.130.00(0.00%)
- Bombardier Inc$2.010.00(0.00%)
- Wells Fargo & Co$55.850.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 21 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.