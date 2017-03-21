Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A bullish case for Bombardier. That’s right: Bombardier Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bombardier Inc.’s murky business dealings in Russia and a Swedish investigation into the company’s business practices are two more reasons to give this stock another look.

You read that right: The Montreal-based plane and train maker is struggling with some bad publicity right now, but chances are the impact on its share price will be short-lived, making the current dip a good time to strike.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories