Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Why investors should brace for near-term ‘commodity downside’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists believe that the selling in resource sectors is only just getting started and considerable downside remains – in the near term – as bullish speculative positions are unwound.

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou is the Britain-based managing director of global market strategy for JPMorgan. Mr. Panigirtzoglou has been warning clients about excessively bullish positioning in commodity-related futures markets because the reversal of this optimism will put significant downward pressure on commodity prices.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories