JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists believe that the selling in resource sectors is only just getting started and considerable downside remains – in the near term – as bullish speculative positions are unwound.

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou is the Britain-based managing director of global market strategy for JPMorgan. Mr. Panigirtzoglou has been warning clients about excessively bullish positioning in commodity-related futures markets because the reversal of this optimism will put significant downward pressure on commodity prices.

