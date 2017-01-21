For better or for worse (almost certainly the latter in Canada’s case), Donald Trump is now President of the United States.

His inauguration speech on Friday did nothing to calm the fears of those who view the new administration with trepidation. Instead of being conciliatory, he was combative and belligerent. His dystopian description of “carnage” in the country he inherits made it sound like the Panem of The Hunger Games rather than the richest nation on Earth.

