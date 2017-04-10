Canada Goose Holdings Inc. received strong praise and a healthy dose of high expectations from the Street on Monday as a bevy of research firms came off restrictions from covering the stock after being involved as underwriters.
Eight equity analysts initiated coverage with a “buy” or equivalent rating. Four gave the Toronto-based retailer a rating of “neutral” or equivalent, according to Bloomberg data.Report Typo/Error
