David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. received strong praise and a healthy dose of high expectations from the Street on Monday as a bevy of research firms came off restrictions from covering the stock after being involved as underwriters.

Eight equity analysts initiated coverage with a “buy” or equivalent rating. Four gave the Toronto-based retailer a rating of “neutral” or equivalent, according to Bloomberg data.

