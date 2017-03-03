Canadian companies have been enthusiastic buyers of their own shares at a time when Warren Buffett – the world’s greatest investor – continues to rail against buybacks. Should investors be worried?

Buybacks, or share repurchases, are a way for companies to return money to shareholders without committing to dividend hikes. The practice reduces the number of outstanding shares, boosting profit on a per-share basis by at least 4 per cent, according to Standard & Poor’s recently quarterly figures.

