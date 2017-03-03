Canadian companies have been enthusiastic buyers of their own shares at a time when Warren Buffett – the world’s greatest investor – continues to rail against buybacks. Should investors be worried?
Buybacks, or share repurchases, are a way for companies to return money to shareholders without committing to dividend hikes. The practice reduces the number of outstanding shares, boosting profit on a per-share basis by at least 4 per cent, according to Standard & Poor’s recently quarterly figures.Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc$263,160.00-440.00(-0.17%)
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc$175.68-0.21(-0.12%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$69.62+0.64(+0.93%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$52.10+0.61(+1.18%)
- Updated March 3 3:59 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.