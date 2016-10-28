Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

We revisit Dollarama, which we last featured on April 25, 2015.

Since our last report, the share price went on to set an all-time high of $104.94 on Sept. 30 of this year. Over the period it is up about 43 per cent, ahead of both the S&P/TSX Composite Index (off 4 per cent) and the INK Canadian Insider Index (up 3 per cent). This month, the stock has been giving up ground. However, a director taken the mark down as a buying opportunity, picking up 700 shares at an average price of $102.95 last Friday.

  • Dollarama Inc
    $99.51
    +0.06
    (+0.06%)
  • Updated October 28 3:43 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

