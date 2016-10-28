We revisit Dollarama, which we last featured on April 25, 2015.
Since our last report, the share price went on to set an all-time high of $104.94 on Sept. 30 of this year. Over the period it is up about 43 per cent, ahead of both the S&P/TSX Composite Index (off 4 per cent) and the INK Canadian Insider Index (up 3 per cent). This month, the stock has been giving up ground. However, a director taken the mark down as a buying opportunity, picking up 700 shares at an average price of $102.95 last Friday.
