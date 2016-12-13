Canaccord Genuity announced its top three Canadian consumer stocks to own in the new year on Tuesday.
Analyst Derek Dley favours consumer staples stocks over consumer discretionary stocks, noting several concerning industry conditions.
“Consumer confidence remains volatile, household debt to income levels are elevated, and the overall consumer spending environment appears cautious,” he said.Report Typo/Error
- BRP Inc$28.83+0.46(+1.62%)
- Cott Corp$13.98+0.14(+1.01%)
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc$28.36+0.16(+0.57%)
