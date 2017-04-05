On Tuesday, Canaccord Genuity released its top stock picks for the second quarter of 2017.
There are 20 stocks that made the cut. The names include: seven energy stocks, three gold stocks, three consumer discretionary stocks, two technology securities, two REITs, and one stock from the financials, health care, and industrials sectors.Report Typo/Error
- Suncor Energy Inc$41.60+0.58(+1.41%)
- Enbridge Inc$56.17+0.29(+0.52%)
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc$2.18-0.02(-0.91%)
- Yamana Gold Inc$3.770.00(0.00%)
- Wi-LAN Inc$2.66-0.06(-2.21%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$50.09-0.22(-0.44%)
- Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust$6.09-0.01(-0.16%)
- Keyera Corp$38.98-0.22(-0.56%)
- B2Gold Corp$3.78-0.04(-0.92%)
- TORC Oil & Gas Ltd$6.83-0.05(-0.73%)
- Fiera Capital Corp$14.03+0.05(+0.36%)
- Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd$5.31-0.15(-2.75%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$35.70+0.68(+1.94%)
- Pure Multi-Family REIT LP$8.94-0.02(-0.22%)
- Kinaxis Inc$76.47-0.09(-0.12%)
- Amaya Inc$22.20-0.20(-0.89%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$9.86+0.07(+0.72%)
- Cogeco Communications Inc$70.87+0.02(+0.03%)
- Stuart Olson Inc$5.64+0.07(+1.26%)
- Atlantic Gold Corp$1.15-0.01(-0.86%)
- Updated April 5 11:36 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.