Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canadian bank headquarters stand on Bay Street in Toronto. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)
Canadian bank headquarters stand on Bay Street in Toronto. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

Canadian bank stocks may be positioned to play catch-up Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Remember when Canadians were laughing at the large number of foreign investors who were short selling Canadian bank stocks and using the resulting funds to buy U.S. bank stocks? We should stop doing that – this two-sided bet on U.S. bank outperformance of domestic bank stocks has been extremely profitable for them.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular