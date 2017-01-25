Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian banks are undervalued

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski has been travelling through Europe highlighting the attractiveness of Canadian bank stocks to major portfolio managers,

“Given the lack of attention to Canadian Financials, most European clients found it surprising that dividends and earnings have IMPROVED over the past six months. Instead, most investors were focused on negativity surrounding the Canadian consumer.. and potential government induced housing barriers in Vancouver and Toronto. As such, most investors were not aware of the cross border strengths of several select banks and insurance companies that will likely benefit from the expected positive momentum within traditional banking, commercial banking, wealth management and asset management businesses in their U.S. divisions.”

