Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Canadian markets keep Trump-era winning streak going Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The early days of the Donald Trump era have proven gainful for U.S. stocks, to the exclusion of almost every other market. Canada is one of the few exceptions.

The winning streak extended through Monday, as the S&P 500 index, Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq composite index all rose to record closing highs. The Russell 2000 index of U.S. small caps, which tend to do well when the domestic economy is strong, also hit a record. The session marked the first time all four indexes hit closing records since Dec. 31, 1999.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump presidency boosts Japan mask maker (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog