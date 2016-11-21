The early days of the Donald Trump era have proven gainful for U.S. stocks, to the exclusion of almost every other market. Canada is one of the few exceptions.

The winning streak extended through Monday, as the S&P 500 index, Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq composite index all rose to record closing highs. The Russell 2000 index of U.S. small caps, which tend to do well when the domestic economy is strong, also hit a record. The session marked the first time all four indexes hit closing records since Dec. 31, 1999.

