Canadian stocks are well-represented in a new global index that tracks companies taking a long-term approach to their strategy and performance.

But the Canadian names might surprise: ARC Resources Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reside among a global elite that have an uncanny ability to develop plans for the future, rather than scramble from quarter to quarter.

