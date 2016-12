The case for long-term investors ignoring currency risk in their portfolios has never been stronger.

The return from the S&P 500 stock index, dividends included, was an annualized 7.47 per cent for the 20 years to Nov. 30. If you converted that return to Canadian dollars, you get 7.46 per cent. Virtually the same story is told by the 30-year numbers – the S&P 500 made 9.99 per cent in U.S. dollars and 9.88 per cent in Canadian dollars.

