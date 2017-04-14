Cannabix Technologies Inc. is hoping to capitalize on Ottawa’s plans to crack down on drivers impaired by marijuana with the development of a roadside breathalyzer that would detect traces of the drug.

Vancouver-based Cannabix, a penny stock that trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, claims to be the only Canadian publicly listed company with a breathalyzer prototype that aims to detect THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, a substance that gives marijuana its intoxicating effect.

