Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Canadians value the loonie in Canadian to U.S. dollar terms – currently around 75 cents – but the rest of the world sees this as a quaint, or less charitably provincial, practice. Global investors and traders watch the U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar value which is now $1.33. Foreign Exchange trader Ken Veksler of Accumen writes, “the real risk is for continued selling pressure to mount in the Greenback. If this is indeed the case, keep an eye on the USDCAD which is roughly 1 per cent away from where things begin to get interesting on the downside.”

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

