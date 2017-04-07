Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

CEO at Canopy Growth, Canada's largest medical marijuana stock, is selling

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

The Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF debuted Wednesday. Insider sentiment toward the medical marijuana group is generally mixed.

At Canada’s largest marijuana stock, Canopy Growth Corp., chief executive officer Bruce Linton sold about $3.7-million worth of stock over the past month. In addition, from March 9 to 31, a director sold 143,650 shares, while on March 9 he bought 20,000 shares. Ultimately, interest rates may influence the group’s fate. Last fall, cannabis stocks pulled back then troughed in late December as Treasury yields peaked.

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 

