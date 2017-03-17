Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

INK Canadian Insider index member Encana is a North American energy producer weighted toward natural gas. Recently, the stock has dropped in sympathy with the underlying commodity. Insiders, including the chief executive and the chairman, have spent $472,871 buying shares in the public market as the stock has slid over the past month. From March 10 to 13, independent board chairman Clayton Woitas bought 26,700 shares at an average price of $14.20. From Feb. 23 to March 9, CEO Douglas Suttles acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $14.60.

  • Encana Corp
    $14.25
    -0.15
    (-1.04%)
  • Updated March 17 4:52 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

