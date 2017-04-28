Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. is an investment company that pursues controlling interests in middle-market, free-cash-flow-generating, privately held firms. The stock is down more than 10 per cent over the past three months. However, insiders have been buying. Over the past 90 days, insiders, including the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer, have spent $404,129 picking up shares on the public market. The most recent purchase was on April 18 when CEO Stephen Reid bought 30,000 shares at $3.36. Last year, the company acquired a 60-per-cent ownership of Dominion Lending Centres.

