CEO Clayton Riddell continues buying at Paramount Resources
Today, we follow up on Paramount Resources which we last featured in July when the CEO, among others, was buying. The stock is up 28.1 per cent since then, and while there has been some profit-taking, it has been relatively minor as insiders have spent net $7.9-million buying shares in the public market since our last report. The most recent public market transaction was on Sept. 29 when CEO Clayton Riddell bought 518,400 shares at $14.82. The stock is ranked 6th in our October Energy Top 30 Report.
