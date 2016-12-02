Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Today we revisit Petrus Resources, which we last featured here on July 22, to highlight buying by Chairman Don Gray.

The stock is up since the report, helped by news of third-quarter results and the appointment of chief operating officer Neil Korchinski to the position of chief executive officer on Nov. 7.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors.

