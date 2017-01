A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

I have been among the more sanguine watchers of the great Canadian housing bubble but a recent table presented by the Financial Post is so stark that I may have to change my view. The table shows that Canadian households are more indebted – ie leveraged – than U.S. households in early 2007 by every measure.

