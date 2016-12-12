Jennifer Dowty, CFA, Globe Investor’s in-house equities analyst, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.

During this seasonal stock market rally, have insiders been shopping for stocks or selling on strength? The answer may surprise you.

Stock markets have been on a tear with investors bidding up stocks with major North American indexes rising to all-time highs. In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 index, and Nasdaq composite index have all climbed to record levels.

