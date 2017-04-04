China’s demand for resources is such a dominant driver of commodity prices that it’s almost not worth looking at anything else to judge the future course of asset prices. The current spike in China’s imports is great news for Canadian equities and the loonie.

Most investors are aware that the Chinese economy is the world’s largest driver of commodity demand but the sheer scale is still astonishing. A 2016 report from the Financial Times noted that China accounts for half of the entire planet’s demand for aluminum, nickel, copper and zinc.