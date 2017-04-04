Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Great news for the loonie and TSX: The global driver of commodity demand has re-emerged Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

China’s demand for resources is such a dominant driver of commodity prices that it’s almost not worth looking at anything else to judge the future course of asset prices. The current spike in China’s imports is great news for Canadian equities and the loonie.

Most investors are aware that the Chinese economy is the world’s largest driver of commodity demand but the sheer scale is still astonishing. A 2016 report from the Financial Times noted that China accounts for half of the entire planet’s demand for aluminum, nickel, copper and zinc.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular