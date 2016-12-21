Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is the best Canadian bank stock to buy in 2017 though it has achieved this distinction by a whisker: it was the worst performing bank in 2016.

We’ve written a few articles pointing out that bank stocks have an uncanny ability to rebound the year after underperforming their peers. Buying last year’s worst-performer at the end of the year and holding it for the next year has delivered an average return of more than 16 per cent a year, for data going back to 2000.

