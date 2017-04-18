It is on the clearest nights we can best see the brightest lights in the sky. It is a maxim worth remembering for investors who wish to identify the shining stars in Constellation Software, where the view can often be considered cloudy, at best.

Constellation has built its business through a never-ending series of acquisitions and the stock has, mostly, remained highly valued by investors, even as some critics have questioned whether the company can continue to succeed. An emerging thesis, however, is whether Constellation is providing enough information to allow its investors to assess those prospects. The company’s boosters point to changes in its most-recent earnings report and say Constellation may have quieted at least some of those critics.

