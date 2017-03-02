Here’s a quick way to address your financial concerns about retirement.
Just retire. A four-country survey has found that people who left the workforce recently were notably more satisfied with their financial position than those who were looking just ahead to retirement. “We ascribe at least part of this to the resolution of the psychological uncertainty that comes with navigating the transition to retirement,” said the company behind the survey, the U.S. investing giant Vanguard.Report Typo/Error
