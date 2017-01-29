So, how are your oil and gas stocks doing? For many investors, this question has resulted in grumbles, blank stares or even tears since 2014.

At Contra we have not been spared. One of our holdings is Calgary-based Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., which focuses mostly on natural gas in Alberta. After buying at $3.79 in 2010, Ben sold half of his shares in 2014 at $9.69 before buying them back in 2014 at $3.46. Alas, this purchase was premature. Since then, he doubled his stake at $1.51 but has slipped further underwater.

