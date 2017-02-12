What should investors do when market conditions are such that the system they use is less valid? That is what we are facing to some degree now as markets have skyrocketed to record levels. That makes our ability to purchase out-of-favour stocks at enticing valuations much more difficult.

Benj recently did his review of all of the stocks on the TSX using Globe Investor’s stock filter tool. Based on his criteria, only three new companies passed the initial screen of having been listed for 10 years and being badly beaten down in price, while having traded at much higher levels for a good part of the preceding decade. Normally, the research unveils 20 to 30 candidates. Evidently, there are slim pickings out there. Worth noting is that we follow up with further screens, which winnows down the playing field further.

