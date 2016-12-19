Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann are co-editors of Contra the Heard Investment Letter.

It is the time of year to wrap up our past selections in a ribbon and bow, and see how smart they were. Or not. Man oh man; time does seem to pass more quickly.

Just over a year ago, Oprah Winfrey took a bite out of Weight Watchers at $6.49 (U.S.). The market loved that she joined the club and the stock price had jumped to almost $20 when we wrote about it before scaling further heights to $27.66. We opined that the valuations did not make sense and that this company should be avoided. Today, it trades at a much leaner $10.75.

Report Typo/Error