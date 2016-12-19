Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Contra Guys: Taking stock of our 2016 returns Add to ...

Subscribers Only

BENJ GALLANDER and BEN STADELMANN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann are co-editors of Contra the Heard Investment Letter.

It is the time of year to wrap up our past selections in a ribbon and bow, and see how smart they were. Or not. Man oh man; time does seem to pass more quickly.

Just over a year ago, Oprah Winfrey took a bite out of Weight Watchers at $6.49 (U.S.). The market loved that she joined the club and the stock price had jumped to almost $20 when we wrote about it before scaling further heights to $27.66. We opined that the valuations did not make sense and that this company should be avoided. Today, it trades at a much leaner $10.75.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

P&G: A dividend growth powerhouse (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories