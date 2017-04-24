Often, when Benj is on the Business News Network (BNN), the interviewer expresses amazement at how much patience we show at Contra the Heard. While it is lovely the odd time that a stock is bought and sold within a year for a huge gain, that is certainly the exception rather than the rule. At the other end of the spectrum, positions held for longer than 10 years, such as Service Corp. and Stewart Enterprises, are unusual. Those were sold for gains of 207 per cent and 322 per cent, respectively, with dividends to boot, making patience a well rewarded virtue.Report Typo/Error
