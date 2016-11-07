Investors in software provider Redknee Solutions Inc. are bracing for the outcome of a review to potentially sell the company, which has seen its shares plummet amid lacklustre growth.
Shares of Mississauga-based Redknee, whose business is largely providing billing software for the global telecommunications sector, have dropped by about 50 per cent over the past year.Report Typo/Error
- Redknee Solutions Inc$1.97+0.15(+8.24%)
