Recent dividend-growth patterns at the big banks offer some clues about why high-pressure sales tactics at bank branches have been an issue lately.

Some people are willing to forgive, or least indulge, the banks about their sales tactics because bank shares can be relied upon to pay a growing stream of cash via quarterly dividends. Over the past five years, Globeinvestor.com data show the annualized growth rate on bank dividends has ranged from 10.8 per cent at Toronto-Dominion Bank to 4.7 per cent at Bank of Montreal.

Report Typo/Error