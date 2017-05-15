I’m going to spend time here addressing the one question I have been receiving frequently since Nov. 8, which is how we are investing around Donald Trump. And my answer in the immediate aftermath of the election was that we are not investing around Trumponomics and that answer hasn’t changed six months later.
