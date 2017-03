If you mix your politics with your investment decisions, you’re making a big mistake.

– Warren Buffett, Feb.27, 2017.

=====

Sage words indeed, and likely true.

After all, Herbert Hoover had the biggest honeymoon of all and look what happened down the pike.

The markets tripled under two “socialist” presidents (Bill Clinton and Barack Obama) and slid 35 per cent under the “pro-business” George W. Bush administration.

