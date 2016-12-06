Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 5, 2016. (BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 5, 2016. (BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

David Rosenberg: U.S. stock market isn’t really that hot after all Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Rosenberg

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When I was on CNBC on Monday afternoon, the discussion was over this stellar stock market performance of the past month, otherwise known as the “Trump Rally.”

Let’s examine it a little closer, if you don’t mind.

No doubt there have been stellar performances among the two sectors that stand to benefit most from the “D” word (deregulation): financials and energy. These were the two sectors that were on the long list for a long time in the event of a Trump victory.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

U.S. jobless rate hits nine-year low (Reuters)
 
  • S&P 500 INDEX
    2,212.23
    +7.52
    (+0.34%)
  • Updated December 6 4:38 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories