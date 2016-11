What you see isn‘t always what you get.

I’m referring to the U.S. election campaign.

I can understand how the population feels about these two candidates — both have the worst unfavorable ratings of all time. But when it comes to government, we invest around policies, not personalities.

While Hillary is the safer bet, she also is the candidate that offers up the least change. Lots of tweaking from the Obama White House.

Report Typo/Error