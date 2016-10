The U.S. presidential election is, mercifully, drawing to an end – and although there’s a sense that the contest may no longer be close, it will not be until Nov. 8 that we know the victor for sure.

No matter the result, though, there are winners: the U.S. defence sector and investors who have stuck with its giants. Most defence stocks have shown healthy gains this year as it became clear that the U.S. military would likely be insulated from shock regardless of which party wins the election. That has led many to question the robust valuations for the shares, wondering whether the chance to profit has passed.