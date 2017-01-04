Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Desjardins Securities’ five dividend stock picks for 2017 Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Desjardins Securities has pared down its list of top stock picks for 2017 to identify a subset close to the hearts of Globe and Mail readers – dividend stocks.

Desjardins’ analysts selected their best Canadian yield plays among the stocks they cover, setting a minimum dividend yield of 3 per cent. The five dividend stocks presented show the largest potential return to one-year target prices.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

P&G: A dividend growth powerhouse (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories