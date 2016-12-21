On Wednesday, Desjardins Securities research team released its 2017 outlook report, highlighting the top 29 stocks to own in 2017.
Let’s run through its expected winners on a sector-by-sector basis, starting with the largest segment in the S&P/TSX composite index, Financials.
Within this sector, the three top picks are Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T), and Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T).Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- S&P/TSX Composite15,305.890.00(0.00%)
- Manulife Financial Corp$24.610.00(0.00%)
- Bce Inc$57.460.00(0.00%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$75.820.00(0.00%)
- Fortis Inc$40.680.00(0.00%)
- Telus Corp$42.370.00(0.00%)
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$61.770.00(0.00%)
- Goldcorp Inc$16.650.00(0.00%)
- Husky Energy Inc$16.510.00(0.00%)
- Northland Power Inc$23.100.00(0.00%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$11.570.00(0.00%)
- Dollarama Inc$97.860.00(0.00%)
- Enerplus Corp$12.580.00(0.00%)
- Snc-Lavalin Group Inc$58.550.00(0.00%)
- Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd$140.180.00(0.00%)
- Keyera Corp$40.650.00(0.00%)
- Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust$18.830.00(0.00%)
- Alamos Gold Inc$8.150.00(0.00%)
- Fiera Capital Corp$12.970.00(0.00%)
- Smart REIT$31.770.00(0.00%)
- Argonaut Gold Inc$1.750.00(0.00%)
- TORC Oil & Gas Ltd$8.410.00(0.00%)
- Heroux-Devtek Inc$14.640.00(0.00%)
- Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd$9.100.00(0.00%)
- Nuvista Energy Ltd$6.870.00(0.00%)
- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust$11.550.00(0.00%)
- Quebecor Inc$37.370.00(0.00%)
- BRP Inc$28.270.00(0.00%)
- HNZ Group Inc.$12.410.00(0.00%)
- Updated December 21 3:56 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.