On Wednesday, Desjardins Securities research team released its 2017 outlook report, highlighting the top 29 stocks to own in 2017.

Let’s run through its expected winners on a sector-by-sector basis, starting with the largest segment in the S&P/TSX composite index, Financials.

Within this sector, the three top picks are Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T), and Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T).

