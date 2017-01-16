Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Despite its ridiculously high stock valuation, here’s why I like Amazon Add to ...

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Donald Trump’s press conference was the most talked about event last week, but the most significant story in my view was the announcement from Amazon that it plans to create 100,000 new full-time jobs in the United States over the next 18 months.

That’s a huge commitment by a single company and it puts an exclamation point to the sea change that is taking place in U.S. retailing. Only a few days before, Macy’s and Sears both announced nationwide store closings and layoffs after a disappointing Christmas season. Macy’s will close 68 stores and shed 10,000 jobs while Sears will shutter 150 stores (most of which operate under the Kmart brand).

