Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Despite momentary decline, increased foreign ownership will float Canadian aviation Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canadian government is opening up one small area of the market to more foreign ownership, and domestic investors should be applauding the move.

Ottawa announced on Thursday that it will allow foreign investors to own up to 49 per cent of domestic airlines, up from the current 25 per cent cap – a big deal for anyone overseas who has been waiting in line to buy shares in Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

We try the new airline that flies Toronto to Niagara in minutes (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog