The Canadian government is opening up one small area of the market to more foreign ownership, and domestic investors should be applauding the move.
Ottawa announced on Thursday that it will allow foreign investors to own up to 49 per cent of domestic airlines, up from the current 25 per cent cap – a big deal for anyone overseas who has been waiting in line to buy shares in Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd.Report Typo/Error
