Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Domestic mining stocks are having a terrific 2016 with the S&P/TSX diversified metals and mining index higher by 122 per cent. This incredible performance is entirely justified by global metals prices – the S&P GSCI industrial metals index is also climbing (less dramatically) – but the difficult part is figuring out the fundamental basis for the commodity price strength.

