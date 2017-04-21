Today, we revisit The Westaim Corp., an insurance- and finance-focused investment company.

On April 3, Westaim announced Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. would invest up to $100-million in the firm. The stock jumped more than 10 per cent on the day of the news.

What caught our eye was director Peter Puccetti buying after news. Between April 6 and 7, he spent $3.6-million buying Westaim stock on an indirect ownership basis. Mr. Puccetti is the third-largest insider equity holder at the company with 1.59 per cent of shares outstanding.