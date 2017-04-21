Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Director buying at Westaim after positive news Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, we revisit The Westaim Corp., an insurance- and finance-focused investment company.

On April 3, Westaim announced Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. would invest up to $100-million in the firm. The stock jumped more than 10 per cent on the day of the news.

What caught our eye was director Peter Puccetti buying after news. Between April 6 and 7, he spent $3.6-million buying Westaim stock on an indirect ownership basis. Mr. Puccetti is the third-largest insider equity holder at the company with 1.59 per cent of shares outstanding.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular